There have been some hilarious penalty calls over the year from referees. One that usually gets a chuckle out of everybody is a “false start, everybody but the center.” Anything more than a normal-sounding flag will usually raise the eyebrows of the viewing audience.

The XFL has provided a few of these hilarious moments, especially with the officials wearing microphones. During the broadcast, you can hear them discussing how the penalty will be called on one between the DC Defenders and Houston Roughnecks may have been the best of them all.

“Unsportsmanlike conduct, defense No. 3,” the official said. “He squirted the down judge with a water bottle. The penalty will be enforced half the distance to the goal, automatic first down.”

Tonight in the XFL: "Unsportsmanlike conduct, defense, No. 3. He squirted the down judge with a water bottle." 🏈💦🦓 pic.twitter.com/9gGB9l3MER — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2023

Nobody involved in the situation could truly believe the call. Of course, No. 3, who is former USC defensive back Ajene Harris, believes he is innocent. The head official’s voice had some shock in it as well when the down judge told him the penalty needed to be called.

After the moment, Houston head coach Wade Phillips was still confused. He required a further explanation from the official where… well — he just told Phillips water was squirted onto the down judge and the move wasn’t acceptable.

Even the broadcast found the moment hilarious when the call was made. Credit to them as well for letting everything unfold in front of us and not speaking over the microphone of the official when talking to one another and eventually Phillips. It truly created an all-time penalty call.

In the game itself, the Defenders wound up with the win, 37-26. Houston was down a good amount already when the unsportsmanlike penalty was called, not costing them the result itself.

XFL Off To Great Start Thanks To These Kind Of Moments

When the XFL was started back up, everyone knew these types of viral moments would be how the league stayed afloat. A few weeks into the regular season and there have been plenty of hilarious videos for people to enjoy on Twitter.

The product of football has not been too bad either. The game between D.C. and Houston was a battle of two first-place teams in their respective divisions. Former college stars or NFL guys have shined in some bright moments as well.

It’s been a while since a non-NFL professional football league has survived. For now, the XFL is well on its way to being sustainable.