XFL Quarterback Reinstated After New Details Emerge from Scandal

The XFL reinstated quarterback Quinten Dormady Friday one day after the Orlando Guardians released him for allegedly handing out plays from the team’s playbook to other teams.

Jeff Altstadter, XFL vice president of communications, issued a statement, citing new unspecified developments. Altstadter didn’t reveal if Dormady had been reinstated by the Guardians or only the league.

“The league is actively reviewing a personnel issue regarding a player on the Orlando Guardians who was released from the team yesterday afternoon,” the statement read, via Fox News. “Additional information on the situation was brought to the attention of the league overnight, and the league has reinstated the player while it conducts a formal investigation into the issue. The situation is under review, and we will share more details regarding the findings as appropriate.”

A more “formal investigation” will take place, according to the outlet.

Dormady, 27, appeared in one game for Orlando in place of an injured Paxton Lynch. He completed 12-of-18 passes for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Prior to the XFL, Dormady played collegiately at Tennessee, Houston and Central Michigan. In one season with the Chippewas, he threw for 2,312 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 64.6% passing.

Dormady signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in Dec. 2020. He returned to the team in 2021 following a tryout with the Green Bay Packers. The Alouettes released him in May 2022.

Orlando Guardians Off to Rough Start in 2023 XFL Season

The Orlando Guardians are one of three winless teams through the first two weeks of the XFL regular season. During the 30-12 defeat to the San Antonio Brahmas this past Sunday, head coach Terrell Buckley called out his team for not competing.

We got coaches in the XFL throwing their entire team under the bus 😂pic.twitter.com/f0w0LhZq3G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 26, 2023

“We’ve got to get different guys in there,” Buckley said. “Obviously, we’ve got guys out there that are not competing, that are not making plays. So, we have got to get people in there, young men, that want to play, that want to compete and make plays.”

Buckley commented on what he saw in his players’ faces when he walked up and down the sideline.

“I’m seeing guys that are not performing,” Buckley said. “I tell them, ‘Look at the scoreboard.’ They’ve got to perform.”