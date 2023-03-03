XFL Team Erases QB From Roster, Stats After Scandal Arises

The XFL has already given us some interesting storylines to follow in the league’s first two weeks. However, it has now given us a crazy one considering the reported information and the fact that their year just started.

According to the latest out of the XFL, the Orlando Guardians have released quarterback Quinten Dormady. They did so after investigating him for giving another team their playbook.

#Guardians QB Quinten Dormady has been removed from from the Orlando roster. His stats have also been removed from the XFL website.



There are allegations that Dormady gave an opposing team plays from the QB playbook. Allegedly, the team heard, investigated, and released Dormady. — Ambush Sports Network (@AmbushSports) March 2, 2023

Everything regarding Dormady sharing the Guardian’s plays is all still alleged. Even so, it was very obviously enough for the team to let him go. The league has also since removed him and his stats from their website.

Dormady appeared in one game for Orlando in place of an injured Paxton Lynch. In that opportunity, he completed 12-18 passes for 142 yards but threw just one touchdown compared to two interceptions.

Dormady, who played college at Tennessee, Houston, and Central Michigan, has brought the wrong kind of attention to the upstart league in the early days of its season. Even with everything being reported, though, it’s probably best for both sides to separate if there was any truth to this wild issue.

Alvin Kamara Enters Plea in Las Vegas Battery Case

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pled not guilty to battery charges in a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He and three others, including Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lemmons, entered pleas during their arraignment.

Kamara, Lemmons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris pled not guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The alleged incident occurred in February 2022, during the NFL‘s Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas.

The victim told police that the incident unfolded while waiting for elevators at Drai’s Nightclub. When an elevator door opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on the victim’s chest to prevent him from entering.

The victim then pushed Kamara’s hand away. Then, the running back allegedly shoved the victim. It’s claimed that another individual — believed to be Lemmons — punched him.

“Immediately after the vicious beating, Kamara bragged about it with a member of his group, stating, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” the lawsuit reads.

“[Kamara] chased [the victim] down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground,” the lawsuit said. “At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates.”

The judge set a jury trial date for July 31, 2023.