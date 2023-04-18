Yankees Bat Boy Makes Friends With Anthony Rizzo, Lands His Band a Gig After Getting Clowned On TV For Long Hair

The New York Yankees are known for a lot of things. For better or worse, one of those things is the strict uniform policy that the team has. Players must be clean-shaven with short hair. However, it appears that rule doesn’t apply to bat boys.

That much is clear because of one bat boy, Nate Rosenhaus, went viral for his comically long hair while wearing a Yankees uniform. Check him out, here:

This is the ideal Yankee look pic.twitter.com/X2wwpf87eL — YES Booth moments (@YESboothmoments) April 11, 2023

It’s a look that the YES broadcast booth seemed concerned about. After all, why should he get to wear his hair however he wants if the players can’t?

Well, the short answer is that he doesn’t work for the Yankees. He works for the Cleveland Guardians and in MLB, the home team provides the bat boys while the visiting team gives them a uniform to look the part during the game.

Luckily, Rosenhaus had fun with the attention, joking around with the Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo. They even jokingly tucked his hair into his helmet.

Over the course of the series, the pair became friends. That’s how Rizzo learned that Rosenhaus is the drummer in a local band called The Open Doors. That’s also how the band got itself a new advocate and a boost of support.

“We love meeting our fans!” The Open Doors posted with a photo of Rizzo and Rosenhaus. “Thanks to all our new followers from NYC! Click the link in bio for all of our music links, and grab some tickets to our May 1st show!”

Twins Manager Ejected After a Yankees Pitcher Wasn’t for Cheating

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli got ejected last Saturday after arguing with umpires. The crux of the issues was that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was asked to wash a sticky substance off his hands. Then, he didn’t.

In recent years, MLB has tried to crack down on pitchers using sticky substances to cheat. Typically, when a pitcher is found to use a substance, they’re ejected automatically. However, James Hoye gave Germán the chance to wash it off instead.

Just to sum this up…Domingo German was cheating by using sticky stuff, the umpires caught him using the sticky stuff, was only told to wash his hands, while the only person ejected here was Rocco Baldelli for wanting the umpires to enforce the rules. K. pic.twitter.com/ih5j5KJ9R2 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 15, 2023

He then seemed to not wash the substance off his hands. This got Baldelli out to argue that the rules should be enforced, which earned him an ejection.

“In that situation there, it was like, this is not an ejectable offense because we didn’t feel it rose to the foreign substance standard of affecting the flight, affecting his pitching. That’s why we didn’t eject,” Hoye explained.

Baldelli clearly didn’t agree, but that didn’t matter. The only thing that mattered was what Hoye decided.