Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Salary Offer Revealed, Biggest in Baseball History

Following the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees are now offering Aaron Judge the biggest salary in baseball history.

According to ESPN, Aaron Judge has an offered salary is now “in the neighborhood” of $300 million over eight years to remain with the Yankees. The salary news comes just after Judge was named 2022 AL MVP. He recently met with the San Francisco Giants to discuss the possibility of moving on from the Yankees. Judge also broke Roger Maris’ record by hitting 62 home runs during the 2022 season. This added 131 RBIs and 133 runs while slashing .311/.425/.686.

The New York Post further reports that Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout currently stands as having the highest average annual salary among players at $35.5 million a season. However, New York Mets’ Max Scherzer has the highest of any player at $43.3 million a year after signing with the Mets last year.

Aaron Judge previously turned down a seven-year $213.5 million extension salary offer from the Yankees prior to the 2022 season. Judge signed on with the Yankees in 2016. He is a four-time All-Star, All-MLB first team, AL Rookie of the Year, and three-time Silver Slugger Award recipient. He also received the AL Hank Aaron Award and AL RBI leader.

Yankees’ General Manager Hal Steinbrenner Talks 2022 Season & Aaron Judge

While speaking to YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits earlier this month, Yankees’ General Manager Hal Steinbrenner discussed the 2022 season as well as Aaron Judge’s future.

“We’re all disappointed, needless to say,” Steinbrenner stated about the end of the Yankees’ season. “We all had high expectations, particularly the way that we started out the season.”

Also speaking about Aaron Judge, Steinbrenner had nothing but praise for the outfielder. “He means a lot to this organization, and I’ve made it clear to him we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

Steinbrenner then shared that making Aaron Judge the first Yankee captain since Derek Peter is something the club would actually consider. However, Steinbrenner mainly accepts the possibility of Judge moving on to another team. “We will move on the best way we can. But there’s no doubt he means a lot to the organization and to the fan base.”

However, Steinbrenner did point out that the Yankees are excited for “three young kids,” who are Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera. “They’re going to get playing time. We’ll see how it works out in spring training,” he added.

In regards to losing to Houston again, Steinbrenner said, “We get accused of being a stagnant organization sometimes. We’re not. We’re constantly evolving.”

He then concluded, “Houston’s a great team, we’re not taking anything away from them. But when you’re facing great pitching, you’ve got to have a balanced lineup and with those two guys injured, I think it affected us.”