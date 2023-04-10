‘You Can’t See Me’ Taunt Creator Backs Angel Reese

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is getting more support for her actions during the national championship. She’s faced some serious heat for taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark near the end of a 102-85 victory to conclude the season.

Reese used the “you can’t see me” hand gesture in Clark’s direction near the end of the championship game. Many perceived the act as poor sportsmanship, labeling it as “classless.”

The gesture’s creator, rapper Tony Yayo, voiced his full support for Reese. He also pointed out that Clark has used the same taunt in the past but has never caught the same level of backlash.

“When a Black girl do it, it’s a problem, but when a white girl do it, it’s not a problem,” Yayo told TMZ Sports.

Yayo’s biggest concern was the talk about Reese’s action becoming the focal point from the Final Four. When, in reality, people should be talking about LSU’s incredible accomplishment.

“I just don’t want all this stuff to overshadow the win,” Yayo said. “There are other people on the team. There’s a great coach [Kim Mulkey] over there. I’m definitely looking up to anybody that’s a role model to Black women in this world.”

Yayo created the “you can’t see me” gesture, but its popularity soared when WWE star John Cena incorporated into his personality. It’s now become a common taunt in sports.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Defends LSU’s Angel Reese

Criticism of Angel Reese’s actions should’ve never really started in the first place. But it should’ve sure as hell ended after Caitlin Clark’s appearance on ESPN for an interview.

The Iowa superstar was asked about Reese taunting her in the closing moments of the national championship. Clark wasn’t bothered at all by the LSU star’s actions.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark told ESPN. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”

Reese then paid nothing but compliments to Clark in a separate ESPN interview.

“Man, people don’t realize, me and her have never had beef,” Angel Reese told the hosts. “We played against each other for so long and she’s a great player. I love playing against Caitlin. And I feel like me and her are the face of women’s basketball at the college level, right now. So, just being able to have that and her come out and say that was great for us.”