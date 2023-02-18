Young Fan Captivates TV Hearts, Notches Bucket List Moment with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods took the time to give one young fan a moment she’ll never forget on Saturday at the Genesis Invitational. TV cameras captured the touching gesture behind the 17th green,

The fan held a sign that read “My Bucket List: Get Heart Transplant, Meet Tiger Woods, Play Augusta.” The heart transplant was already checked off the list, and Woods made the second item come true as well.

Woods walked by the fan and gave her a high five on his way to the 18th hole. Not only that, but he also gifted her an autographed glove. You can view the moment below.

Add that check ✅❤️ pic.twitter.com/mN9XrDu6XX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2023

Now the young fan can focus on her final goal of playing at Augusta National in the future. With the encouragement she received from Woods, she has all the motivation needed.

Tiger Woods shoots 67 at Genesis Invitational on Saturday

Woods made the cut for the Genesis Invitational on Friday after shooting a score of 74. It was his first competitive start since the British Open last July.

Woods started Saturday on hole 10, completing a 15-foot birdie to start his day. He continued his hot start and was at two-under par on the day by the time he met with the fan. That included this incredible shot that led to a tap in eagle.

The young fan wasn’t the only one to come away with a story about Woods on Saturday, either. One shot from Woods landed in a fan’s jacket, providing him a hilarious story to tell.

Woods continued his impressive play after that, reaching five-under by the 14th hole. He had a bogey on the 16th hole and finished his day with a score of 67 and is tied for 26th after three rounds.

Woods’ score was his lowest in any PGA Tour round in 848 days, according to golf reporter Justin Ray. With that in mind, it’s certainly a special day for him and the many fans who showed out to support him.