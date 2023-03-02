Young Fan Gifts Game Used Glove of Slain UVA Football Player to Player’s Family

Cole Pratt, a 13-year-old from Atlanta entered D’Sean Perry’s life for the briefest of moments, but is now immortalized forever.

Perry was killed alongside UVA teammates Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. after a classmate opened fire on a bus that the trio were riding together. The Virginia football season was was still going on at the time, and completely rocked the college football world.

With emotions still fresh, it’s wholesome to see that one simple gesture from Perry will forever change the connection between his family and Pratt’s.

Look at the incredibly kind gesture below:

“My name is Cole Pratt, I am thirteen years old and I live in Atlanta, Georgia. I just want to say that I am so sorry for your loss. D’Sean Perry meant a lot to me. I went to the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech game. At the end, D’Sean waved me over to the sideline and gave me his gloves! That made me feel so special. He was so nice to me. Those gloves were the best birthday present that I could have ever asked for.

“So I just wanted to give you one so we can remember him forever. Again, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep your family in my prayers, and many blessings to you.”

More on the shooting that killed D’Sean Perry

The events on the University of Virginia‘s campus on Sunday, November 14 sent shockwaves across the country and left a dark cloud hanging over the heads of many in the world of sports and beyond, when Virginia football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis were all tragically shot and killed on a charter bus that was on the way back to Virginia’s campus following a school trip.

Virginia student and former walk-on student-athlete Chris Jones was taken into custody as the culprit of the shooting. He now faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. This coincides with counts of malicious wounding, each accompanied by a firearm charge.

UVA officials held a news conference the following morning to provide more details. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan was joined by UVA Police Chief Tim Longo, among others, to address the shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.

“The bodies of Devin and D’Sean, as President Ryan indicated, were found inside a charter bus, where they had been for the day, enjoying a school activity, having a meal together, and then coming back to our Grounds and someone amongst them chose to do an act of violence,” Longo said. “We found them dead inside that bus.”

Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis was also shot during this incident, and he later died due to his injuries after being transported to the UVA medical center.