Philadelphia Phillies fans learn the rules at a young age. There was no better example of that than during Tuesday night’s game when the team hosted the Miami Marlins.

Miami took home an 8-4 victory and Luis Arraez accounted for the first cycle in the organization’s history. But one young Phillies fan wanted no part it.

After Arraez hit a home run, the young girl in the video below stole the baseball from a fan who caught it. She then proceeded to walk down the outfield stairs and threw it back onto the field.

To be honest, she might’ve received the loudest applause of the night:

When the opponent hits a homer in Philly you don’t get to enjoy the souvenir



(via u/Whodatsaint) pic.twitter.com/ZkAFmkvTCh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 13, 2023

She had a pretty big smile on her face, too. That’s what it’s all about, right? Even if it’s not the most sportsmanlike action from a fan, we’ll give her a pass since she was tempted by peer pressure (or her parents).

We’re also somewhat curious about how the fan feels who (eventually) surrendered the baseball to the younger Phillies supporter. Because it was the first cycle in the organization’s history, that ball might’ve been worth some money as a memorabilia item.

Then again, this is the Marlins we’re talking about.

Arraez accounted for four hits during his five plate appearances on Tuesday night in the victory. He scored two runs and batted in two more to go along with the cycle. The Marlins defeated the Phillies twice in the three-game series.

Food Fight Breaks Out Among Phillies Fans

Tuesday turned out to be a pretty wild night in Philadelphia. Not only did the young fan go viral for tossing Arraez’s home run ball back onto the field, a food fight broke out at Citizens Bank Park. And on $1 Hot Dog Night.

At some point during the game — we assume when things went sour — fans started launching hot dogs at each other, starting a massive food fight. It was probably more entertaining for Phillies fans than anything transpiring on the field.

Here’s a video of the wild food fight from the ballpark:

Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. pic.twitter.com/T5eLBGVnUF — Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) April 12, 2023

We’re not really sure who started this massive food fight or why it started, but it certainly gave us something to laugh about this week.

Concessions at Citizens Bank Park did pretty well on $1 Hot Dog Night. A total of 58,000 dogs were sold during the course of Tuesday night’s game. Now we just need to know how many of those were thrown across the stadium.