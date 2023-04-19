In wrestling, the post-match handshake ends one of two ways — your arm is raised in triumph, or you bitterly watch your opponent get their arm raised for defeating you.

Hafid Alicea, an 8th-grader who competes for Maine West (IL) wanted no part in the post-match tradition. Instead, he straight-up sucker punched his opponent, Cooper Corder of SPAR Academy, in the face after losing 14-2 in the 125-128-pound freestyle third-place match of a tournament.

No one could believe Alicea’s impulse, and his coach and a parent immediately came to the winner’s aid. Catch the shocking moment below:

Alicea’s punch knocked Corder to the ground — it look as though it knocked him out cold. He wasn’t moving after the hard right hook. Alicea was swiftly taken away from the mat by a couple of his coaches.

Corder is doing okay, according to one of his coaches, but the incident has no place on a wrestling mat. Youth wrestling is meant to teach strength, competiton and discipline. Alicea displayed none of those three attributes while getting his tail whipped on the mat.

He might have lost via major decision (12 points), but Corder was three back points from tech-falling (15 points) Alicea. Instead, Corder allowed mercy on his opponent, and Alicea refused to show it back.

The Incident is Being Investigated by Police

The incident occured during the “Beat The Streets” tournament on April 8 at Oak Park River Forest H.S. in Oak Park, Illinois. The 8th-grader from SPAR Academy suffered a nose injury from the punch. He is forced to wear a face mask at any upcoming tournaments until it heals.

An Oak Park Police Dept. spokesperson said that the incident is under investigation. Parents of both 8th-graders are cooperating.

One of the victim’s coaches gave an update on his injured wrestler in the days following the incident:

“He is making the best of the situation and is already back to training,” SPAR Academy founder Justin Pearch told TMZ on Tuesday. “As you may know, wrestling matches can get heated but nothing leading up to the punch would give cause to such bad decision-making on the opponent’s part. It’s not tolerated in our sport and SPAR Wrestling will never condone that behavior.”

Whether or not Alicea will be allowed back onto the mat remains to be seen. A sore loser of that magnitude — no matter the age — should be punished accordingly.