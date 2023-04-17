YouTube Star Makes Boxing Debut, Accidentally Punches Female Referee

In the latest Creator Clash charity boxing event, YouTube personality Chris Ray Gun accidentally hit a referee in his debut fight. Creator Clash 2 took place on April 15, featuring internet content creators boxing in amateur fights.

The event was the second entry in the new annual series for charity, and provided plenty of untrained boxing entertainment. In one match, Chris Ray Gun was outmatched in the ring by fellow YouTube star William Haynes.

As Haynes delivered a non-stop barrage of blows to Chris Ray Gun, the fight was eventually stopped by the referee. Unable to fully process what was happening in the moment, he swung back once the hits stopped coming. In the process, he accidentally punched the female referee as she stepped between the fighters.

YouTube star hits referee in boxing debut

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not the worst thing that could have happened in a fight. Although he lost by TKO, he didn’t lose consciousness and still kept on his feet while getting hit repeatedly. Also to Chris Ray Gun’s credit, he managed to land a couple of punches in return after taking dozens.

Unfortunately, one of the two was delivered to the side of the referee’s head. Luckily for everyone involved, she took the punch in stride and did her job breaking up the fight.

The fight between Chris Ray Gun and Haynes was not even originally supposed to take place until a late scratch. He was originally scheduled to fight YouTube rapper Froggy Fresh, but Fresh was removed from the card due to “several violations” to his contract with Creator Clash. The organizers determined that he presented “risk to the other fighters, fans, and others involved in the event.”

Stepping up to fill the gap was William Haynes, who recently documented his own major health transformation. Haynes previously shared his physical journey in a video entitled “Skinny to Ripped Body Transformation.” His work paid off on Saturday, with his dominant victory over Chris Ray Gun in the second round.

After the fight, Chris Ray Gun appeared to be in good spirits however. After stepping into the boxing ring for the first time, he seemed to have a new appreciation for the iconic sport and Haynes as an opponent.

“One of the craziest nights of my life,” Chris tweeted. “Special thanks to @MrWilliamHaynes for stepping up last minute and rocking my sh-t.”