zach-bryan-calls-attention-to-the-potential-nfl-matchup-we-all-deserve

Country music singer Zach Bryan is a big NFL fan and he wants what we all want – a classic NFC matchup between the Niners and Eagles. While the rest of us wait for Monday Night Football between Chargers and Colts, Bryan is thinking Super Bowl.

Seeing the maroon and gold, the green and white – it’s one of those games that makes you feel cozy inside when it happens.

The playoffs are so close. Like the rest of us, Zach Bryan is already prepared for the playoffs. If the 49ers and Eagles win their respective divisions, they could meet in the NFC championship game. A very rare occurrence. In fact, these teams have only played in the postseason once. A 1996 Wild Card game that went to the Niners.

Bryan is hoping that 2022 is the second time these teams face off in the postseason.

I want to see the 49ers and the Birds play so damn bad — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) December 27, 2022

San Francisco has really made something out of this season. It looked shaky for a while, but it has turned out just fine. An 11-4 record has them as one of the league’s best teams. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts have just one loss on their record this season.

If they are able to get the job done, like many believe they can, then it could be an electric championship. It is nice when the championship game feels historic. Watching those two teams play for a trip to the Super Bowl would feel historic.

If you don’t want to see Brock Purdy try to throw down with Jalen Hurts, then I don’t think you’re a football fan.

Zach Bryan is a Man of the People

Every day Zach Bryan proves he’s a man of the people. Of course, it isn’t just his music that millions have connected with and found meaning in, it is more. He has recently come out against high ticket prices and has been trying to do something about it where he can. And, he knows good football.

The NFL playoff standings are still being shaken up and changed by the day. There are some teams that need multiple things to happen in order to clinch a spot. Then there are others that are just one win or another team’s loss away from getting a place in the playoffs.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for this matchup. When the playoffs roll around, watch the 49ers and Eagles and see if Zach Bryan is a football prophet or not.