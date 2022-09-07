george-dickel-releasing-new-13-year-bottled-in-bond-tennessee-whiskey

George Dickel at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. in Tullahoma, Tenn., continually produces some of the best Tennessee Whiskeys (spelled Whisky at Dickel) at unbelievably affordable price points, including a Single Barrel 15 Year, Bottled in Bond 13 Year, Single Barrel 9 Year, and Barrel Select, not too mention its classic No. 8 and No. 12 recipes.

Today, George Dickel announced the fourth expansion of its award-winning bottled in bond series with a new offering: George Dickel Bottled in Bond Fall 2008, Aged 13 Years.

Just the Facts

Mash Bill: 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley

Age: 13 Years

Proof: 100

Suggested Price: $44.99

Lucky 13

In May 2020, Dickel released its 11-Year Bottled in Bond from a Fall 2008 vintage. For the new 13-Year Bottled in Bond, Dickel returned to the Fall 2008 vintage.

Similar to previous releases, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond is a 13-year-old whisky. The profile is dominated by fruit and nut notes, according to a press release. The nose features fresh cherry, cedar, and almond and structured oak finish. The whisky is 100 proof (50 ABV).

“Since its first inception, I’ve been proud to work on the George Dickel Bottled in Bond Series as it’s a lineup defined by credibility and transparency,” said Cascade Hollow GM and distiller Nicole Austin. “While each new release has had their subtle differences, they’ve overall shared the same hallmark traits. As well as consistently offered whisky drinkers a quality Bottled in Bond option at an approachable price point. Whether you’re a longstanding fan of the series or just now finding it, we hope that you’re able to enjoy this new offering from the George Dickel Bottled in Bond Series.”

In 2021, Dickel released a 13 Year Bonded from a Spring 2007 vintage.

Starting this month, consumers can find George Dickel Bottled in Bond Fall 2008, Aged 13 Years rolling out in stores for a suggested retail price of $44.99.